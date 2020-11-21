Laliga Hails Chukwueze’s  Impact In Villarreal’s Draw Vs Real Madrid

Organiser of Spain’s topflight Laliga has praised Samuel Chukwueze for his impressive performance, despite seeing less than 30 minutes of action in Villarreal’s 1-1 home draw against Real Madrid on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze was introduced for Carlos Bacca in the 61st minute and paid Unai Emery’s faith in him by helping Villarreal back into the game.

He was brought down by Thibaut Courtois inside the penalty box which Gerard Moreno converted in the 76th minute.

Mariano Diaz had given Madrid the perfect start after he put the reigning Laliga champions ahead just two minutes into the game.

Despite seeing 29 minutes of action Chukwueze had 16 touches, 80 per cent pass success, one key pass, one shot, and one successful dribble.

And commenting on Chukwueze’s performance Laliga wrote on their verified Twitter handle:”The difference maker off the bench for Villarreal!”

Villarreal are now…