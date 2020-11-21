Nwankwo Set To Become Crotone’s Serie A Top Scorer

Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, more commonly known as Simy will be looking to becoming Crotone’s Serie A top-scorer when they face Lazio at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Saturday afternoon.

The Nigerian attacker who has so far found the back of the net three times in the Italian top-flight this season is currently tied on 13 goals with Diego Falcinelli.

Crotone stopped the rot of three straight losses in league and cup, that Coppa Italia loss coming after a penalty shootout at Serie B side, SPAL by playing 0-0 with Torino before the break.

The Rossoblu managed a memorable 1-1 draw with champions, Juventus earlier in the season but that was to prove a rare bright spark amid a difficult opening to the campaign.

One of the few potent weapons available to coach Giovanni Stroppa is Simy who is having a relatively productive season, bearing the weight of Crotone’s attacking threat on his shoulders.

That particularly is his…