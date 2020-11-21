Nwankwo Suffers Home Defeat With Crotone Vs Lazio

Simeon Nwankwo was in action for struggling Crotone who lost 2-0 at home to Lazio, in the Serie A on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Saturday’s defeat means Crotone are yet to record their first win since gaining promotion to the Serie A.

They are winless in eight league games drawing two and losing six fixtures.

Also, they occupy bottom with just two points in the league table.

Goals in each half from Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa secured the win for Lazio.

Immobile opened scoring for Lazio in the 21st minute before Correa added the second goal in the 58th minute.

The game was Nwankwo’s eight appearance and he has scored three goals in the campaign.

By James Agberebi

