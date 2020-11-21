Onuachu Super Eagles Striker Makes Belgian League Dream Team

Super Eagles and KRC Genk striker Paul Onuachu has been named in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League Dream Team for the first 12 rounds of the campaign.

The Jupiler Pro League Dream Team was compiled by voetbalkran.com.

Onuachu was one of two strikers in the list which is in a 3-5-2 formation.

Voetbalkrant remarked that Onuachu has played a major role for Genk not only by his goals, but as a target man who also provides assists for his teammates.

The striker is the leading scorer of the league with nine goals which has helped Genk to fourth on the league table with 22 points, a point behind leaders and reigning champions Club Brugge.

The former Midtjylland striker netted nine goals in his first season in Belgium.

He was in action for the Eagles in their 4-4 draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone last Friday in Benin.

By James Agberebi

