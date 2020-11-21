Pinnick: Under-Fire Rohr Won’t Be Sacked

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pelvin Pinnick has reiterated his support for Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr despite recent calls for the German dismissal, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr came under intense criticism after the Super Eagles failed to beat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header.

The Super Eagles were forced to a 4-4 draw by the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City last Friday, while both sides battled to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture on Tuesday at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.

Nigeria’s sports minister, Sunday Dare also came out openly to criticise Rohr and insists ”that the needful will be done”.

Pinnick has however backed the former Gabon and Niger coach to continue on the job.

“Rohr has done well as our coach,…