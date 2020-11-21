Premier League: Chelsea Claim Win At Newcastle, Go Top In The League Table

Chelsea defeat Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James’ Park on Saturday to continue their impressive form.

Frank Lampard side are now unbeaten in each of their last seven games in the Premier League.

The win took Chelsea temporarily to first position on 18 points in the league table.

Chelsea had the game’s first chance on 5th minutes through Timo Werner whose shot from the angle needed Karl Darlow at full stretch to tip it wide.

The Blues went close again in the 8th minute after some excellent hold-up play from Tammy Abraham to create the chance for Matteo Kovacic who fired over the bar.

The pressure from Chelsea eventually paid off in the 10th minute as Mount whipped the ball in from the right which Federico Fernandez bundled into his own net.

Timo Werner could have doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 24th minute but was just inches away from getting a touch to Reece James’ inviting cross.

The chances kept coming…