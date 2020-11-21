Rohr Now A Liability In Super Eagles

Former Nigeria international Jonathan Akpoborie says current Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has become a liability in the team.

Akpoborie’s made the criticism following the Eagles’ disappointing outing against Sierra Leone in the double-header 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

After surrendering a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 in Benin, the Eagles were held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in Freetown.

Minister of Youth and Sport Sunday Dare also expressed his disappointment with the results, hinting Rohr could face the sack.

And reflecting on the qualifiers, Akpoborie wrote on his Twitter handle:”All the bill boards and all your TV sets have not been telling lies, Rohr has become a liability, he can’t give what he doesn’t have.”

