AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers: Mike Brown Arrives in Kigali, Players Expected Monday

Coach of Nigeria’s D’Tigers, Mike Brown has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda ahead of the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers. The competition is billed for November 27 to 29.

Brown who touched down on Saturday night was accompanied by one of his assistants, Kuester John a former Detroit Pistons coach. As a player he spent three seasons in the NBA from 1977 to 1980 and then coached in the college ranks before moving on to the NBA sidelines as an assistant.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation vice president, Babs Ogunade left Lagos for Kigali on Friday ahead of the team. He is the leader of the delegation.

Former national team point guard Musa Adamu who serves as the General Manager of the Nigeria team confirmed the arrival of the coaches and stated that the players are expected in Kigali from today (Monday).

Ogunade who spoke from Kigali on Sunday said all the players would assemble in Kigali directly from their…