Ajayi Gets Very Good Rating In West Brom’s Defeat To Man United

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi got very good ratings for his impressive display in West Brom’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday night.

The ratings which was compiled by Birmingham Mail, was for every West Brom players who featured in the game

Ajayi made the starting eleven for Slaven Bilic’s side after returning from international break and was one of the standout performers for his struggling side.

Despite his effort to help his side get something from the tight encounter, a Bruno Fernandes second half penalty sealed the win for United.

And for his impressive performance Ajayi was rated seven out of 10 by Birmingham Mail.

And commenting on his display, the publication wrote:”Without the youthful exuberance of O’Shea, Ajayi’s pace and energy in the back-line was as crucial as ever against the lively Martial…