Balogun Celebrates Rangers Win Vs Aberdeen

Leon Balogun is delighted to see Rangers beat Aberdeen 4-0 in their Scottish Premier League clash at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

A deflected long-range strike by Ryan Kent put Rangers in front before Kemar Roofe added the second.

Scott Arfield’s shot went in off Shay Logan and James Tavernier got the hosts’ fourth from the penalty spot.

Sam Cosgrove, Ryan Hedges and Matty Kennedy threatened for Aberdeen but they could not prevent an 18th win and 17th clean sheet this term for Rangers.

Balogun took to the social media to celebrate win, their 13th league win of the campaign.

“Massive 3 points, well done lads @RangersFC 🧼,🧼🧼”the centre-back tweeted.

The 32-year-old has made eight league appearances for Rangers this season.

Rangers will be back in action in the Europa League on…