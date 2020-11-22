Enyimba Edge Abia Warriors To Lift Gov.  Ikpeazu Preseason Cup 

‘Captain Fantastic’ Austin Oladapo’s well taken penalty separated the two Abia State rivals as Enyimba emerged champions of the inaugural edition of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament, Completesports.com reports.

In the thrilling final at Enyimba Stadium, both sides convinced all that they are indeed ready for the 2020/2021 domestic and continental challenges with a near perfect rendition of extraordinary skills and combative football orchestra to the delight of the officials and reporters present.

The week-long ‘Abia Festival of Football’ saw the State’s commissioner for sports in attendance, as well as several scouts and clubs coaches who were on hand to hunt for young players.

It was coach Fatai Osho’s first silverware for the People’s Elephant since mounting the technical saddle of the 8th time Nigeria champions.

Osho told Completesports.com that the preseason tournament win could be…