Iwobi Shines As Everton Beat Fulham Away

Alex Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes as Everton secured a hard-fought 3-2 away win against Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

His international teammate Ola Aina also featured for Fulham in the game along with Nigerian-born stars Tosin Adarabioyo and Ademola Lookman.

The trio all played for 90 minutes in the highly entertaining encounter.

England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin bundled Everton in front inside 42 seconds.

Bobby Decordova-Reid hauled Fulham level on the quarter-hour.

Iwobi was instrumental to Everton’s second goal of the game as he made his way down the right before James Rodriguez and Lucas Digne combined to set up Calvert-Lewin.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s first Everton goal opened up a two-goal cushion at the break for the Toffees.

Fulham were much improved in the second half…