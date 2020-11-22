Koeman: Barcelona Must Cut Out Costly Mistakes

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman accepts his side cannot afford to make the kind of mistakes as goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen did in first-half stoppage time which condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

There appeared little clear and present danger when the ball was cleared up field just before the break when Ter Stegen took it upon himself to rush towards the halfway line, only for Yannick Carrasco to sidestep him and shoot into an empty net.

A lacklustre Barcelona could not find their way back into the match, leaving Koeman once again facing more questions over the direction of his side, who sit 10th in the table and look well off the pace.

“We played well in the first half, but a team like Barcelona cannot concede a goal in the 47th minute as we have done,” the Dutchman said.

“The players are working well, but we want better results….