Lampard Calls For Calm Amid Title Talk

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has called for calm amid talk of a title push following his side’s 2-0 win against Newcastle United at the James’ Park on Saturday.

The Blues dominated proceedings against Steve Bruce’s side and could have scored more goals but for their prolifigacy in front of goal.

They temporarily sat on top of the table before Tottenham Hotspur usurp them after a 2-0 home win against Manchester City.



Afterwards, Lampard said: “It’s not an easy game. We played well in patches and the result is key in these games.

“The Premier League is tough, relentless, and we dealt with the challenge of the game very well.”

Next weekend Chelsea host Tottenham in what will be a significant test.

