Liverpool Thrash Leicester City, Set New Club-Record

Injury-ravaged Liverpool recorded a comfortable 3-0 win against Leicester City at Anfield in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The win means Liverpool set a new club-record having gone 64 league games at Anfield unbeaten (53 wins, 11 draws) with their last defeat coming back in April 2017 when they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for Brendan Rodgers side while Wilfred Ndidi is still out injured.

Despite missing key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, the Reds were still able to come out victorious.

The win took Liverpool to second and on 20 points same tally with Tottenham Hotspur who top the league table.

Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as Johnny Evans turned a corner into his own net.

New signing Diogo Jota made it 2-0 in the 41st minute after nodding in Andrew…