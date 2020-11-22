Man United Beat West Brom, Claim First Home Win

Manchester United claimed their first home win in the Premier League this season after they pip struggling West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday night, Completesports.com reports.

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was once again left out of the United squad.

It is the second game running Ighalo will be left out of the United squad.

His former Super Eagles teammate Semi Ajayi was in action for 90 minutes in the fixture.

It was United’s first win in five league games at Old Trafford this season.

Bruno Fernandes was the hero for United after netting from the spot in the 56th minute.

United are now in ninth on 13 points while West Brom are 18th on three points.

By James Agberebi

