Okoye Keeps Clean Sheet Again As Sparta Hammer ADO Den Haag

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was in goal for Sparta Rotterdam who thrashed ADO Den Haag 6-0 in the Eredivisie on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It is now back-to-back clean sheets for Okoye who made his third league appearance for Sparta Rotterdam.

Also Sunday’s win was Sparta Rotterdam’s second after nine league games (four defeats, three draws).

A brace from Mario Engels and Lennart Thy and goals from Sven Mijnans and Abdou Harroui secured the impressive win for the home team.

The win took Sparta Rotterdam to ninth position on nine points in the 18-team league table.

Okoye was in goal for the Super Eagles in their double-header 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

By James Agberebi

