Onyeka Scores, Bags Assist In Midtjylland’s Away Winp

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka scored and also provided an assist in Midtjylland’s 2-1 win at AGF in the Danish Superliga on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Onyeka’s first goal after five league appearances for Midtjylland this season.

Onyeka put his side 1-0 in the 27th minute before setting up Sory Kaba for the second on 34 minutes.

AGF reduced the deficit thanks to Patrick Mortensen but Midtjylland held on to claim their third consecutive wins.

The win took Midtylland to top on 19 points in the 12-team Danish top-flight.

Sunday’s game was a return to action for Onyeka who missed the Eagles’ qualifiers against Sierra Leone due to injury.

He made his Eagles against Algeria in last month’s international friendly game against Algeria which the north Africans won 1-0.

By James Agberebi

