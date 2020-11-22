Pique Barcelona Defender Facing Six Months Out With Knee Injury

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is facing six months out having left the pitch in tears in Saturday’s game at Atletico Madrid.

Pique limped off with a serious looking right knee injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Atletico.

A collision with Atetico’s Angel Correa saw the centre-back’s knee bend awkwardly and – after treatment – he was helped off the field visibly distressed.

The defeat was Barca’s third of the season and it leaves them tenth in LaLiga – nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad – having played just eight games.

And according to Spanish outlet Sport, the misery has been compounded for Ronald Koeman’s side who now face six months without their defensive leader.

The Catalans are already missing Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti while Sergi Roberto also limped off injured at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Yannick…