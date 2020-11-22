Rangers Thrash Aberdeen, Extend Lead Over Celtic

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun returned to club duties and featured as Rangers moved 11 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a resounding 4-0 win against Aberdeen on Sunday.

A deflected long-range strike by Ryan Kent put Rangers in front before Kemar Roofe made it 2-0.

Scott Arfield’s shot went in off Shay Logan and James Tavernier got the hosts’ fourth from the penalty spot.

Sam Cosgrove, Ryan Hedges and Matty Kennedy threatened for Aberdeen but they could not prevent an 18th win and 17th clean sheet this term for Rangers.

It is the Ibrox side’s best start to a season in 53 years.

Celtic, who drew at Hibernian on Saturday, have two games in hand over Rangers and are four points clear of Aberdeen.

Rangers will be back in action in the Europa League on Thursday at home to Benfica, who are level on points with the Ibrox…