10-man Arsenal Grind Out Draw Against Leeds United

10-man Arsenal battled to a 0-0 draw against Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Sunday night.

The Gunners played almost 40 minutes with 10-men after Nicholas Pepe was sent off for shoving his head into Ezgjan Alioski’s face.

Referee Antony Taylor did not spot the incident but a VAR review

meant Pepe was given his marching orders six minutes after the break.



It was the Gunners fifth red card since Mikel Arteta took charge of the club.

Leeds United should have taken maximum points, striking the woodwork three times with Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha all going close.

Arsenal could have stolen the victory but Bukayo Saka could not take advantage of being put through one-on-one with Illan Meslier.

