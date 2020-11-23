Arsenal Keen To Keep Balogun Amid Southampton, Brighton Interest

Arsenal are making a new attempt to open contract talks with teenage star Folarin Balogun.

Balogun, 19, current deal expires in June.

The young striker has been linked with a move to Sheeffield United and Southampton.

There was expectation that the forward would be sold this summer, however the north London outfit have opened discussions once more with Balogun’s representatives to try and find a solution.



Read Also: Everton Fans Lavish Praise On Iwobi After Impressive Display Vs Fulham

The teenager made his first-team debut as a substitute in the 3-0 win at home to Dundalk in the Europa League last month, and boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly determined to keep hold of him.

Balogun is a free agent in the summer so can speak to foreign teams from January, but the report adds it is possible that he could yet stay at Emirates Stadium despite the competition for places in attacking areas at the club currently.

Arsenal…