Bayelsa Queens have emerged as the Champions of the second edition of the Flying Officers Cup after defeating twice finalists, Nasarawa Amazons 1-0 in the grand finale of the tournament played at Guards Brigade Stadium, Abuja on Sunday.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Ms Aisha Falode declared the final game open while Mrs Arotile, the mother of late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile performed the ceremonial kick of the final game.

Another major highlight of the final day of hostilities was the observance of a minute silence in honour of the late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile and also a beautiful art painting of the flying officer which is set to go round the country for a one million thumprint according to the president of Naija Ratel.

Bayelsa Queens and Nasarawa Amazons had met during the group stage and the tie ended goalless but in the final it was the Restoration Girls that…