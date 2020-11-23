Dare Promises Effective Overhaul of Super Eagles, Football Architecture

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, at the weekend pledged that the Federal Government would overhaul the senior national football team, Super Eagles, to attain best possible height in world football.

The minister also promised to restructure the secretariat of the football federation to meet the aspirations of the people.

Speaking on the two recent lack-lustre displays in the back-to-back African Cup of Nations qualifying series against Sierra Leone, the minister, who apologized to Nigerians for Eagles’ disappointing outings against the Leone Stars, said the results have once again highlighted the urgency in restructuring the national team, adding that the games showed that the technical crew led by Gernot Rohr cannot meet Nigerians’ aspirations.

Also Read: Everton Fans Lavish Praise On Iwobi After Impressive Display Vs Fulham

Dare said, “Football sometimes throws up unpredictable outcomes. We believe in the skills and talents of Super Eagles players. The team’s set up to…