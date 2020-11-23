Everton Fans Lavish Praise On Iwobi After Impressive Display Vs Fulham

Everton fans have lavished priase on Alex Iwobi after the winger produced a superb performance in the 3-2 away win against Fulham on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi, 24, was given a chance by Carlo Ancelotti in a slightly alien right wing-back position at Craven Cottage.

That was necessitated by the absence of Seamus Coleman due to injury.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti decided to deploy three centre-halves, as he did on occasion last season, with Iwobi operating as a wing-back, and the winger actually really took to the role.

He’s often been criticised since joining the club last year, with his output not too impressive in terms of goals and assists.

But against Fulham Iwobi was excellent, working well with Ben Godfrey who covered the space he left behind, and seeking to get forward as often as he could.

Iwobi completed 42/48 passes for an accuracy of 88%, and won eight of 12 duels. He also completed five out of six dribbles.

On social media, Everton…