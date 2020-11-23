Fans To Return To English Stadiums From Next Month

Fans will be able to return to football grounds from December 2 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to confirm new coronavirus measures on Monday.

Premier League and Football League matches have been behind closed doors since the outbreak of the virus in the UK in March.

Only supporters from areas with Tier 1 and Tier 2 restrictions will be able to attend however, as those based in Tier 3 zones will continue to be shut out.

As the Mirror understands, there will also be significant guidelines in place for stadiums when they reopen.

Clubs will only be allowed to welcome either 50 per cent of their capacity back into their stadium, or a maximum of 4,000 people – whichever number is smaller.

Clubs in Tier 2 areas are able to hold a maximum of 2,000 fans.

But of the Premier League sides, only Brighton and Southampton – both of whom are in Tier 1 – will be given the green light to reach their maximum.

Inside,…