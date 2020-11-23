Fantasista Tips — Gameweek 4 of Champions Fantasy

The final stretch of the group stage starts tomorrow and the Fantasista and his tips will give you the edge you are needing.

Here we go again, after one more frantic international break!

Covid-19 is literally everywhere, but so do regular injuries. Thankfully, RealFevr offers 2 free transfers to deal with it.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the market and the best options out there. As always, one per time slot, so you can maximize Captain potential.

Tammy Abraham | Chelsea | A | 7.5M | In 0% of the teams

In Frank’s starting eleven since the trip to Burnley, he is now one of the regulars and the owner of Chelsea’s striker slot. With 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 games, will be a perfect differential in the early kick-off, when the Blues visit Rennes, a team that is struggling mightily, losing 5 out of 6 games, while conceding 11 goals in the process.

Matthijs de Ligt | Juventus | D | 6.0M | In…