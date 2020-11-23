Idowu Helps Struggling Khimki Claim Away Win At UFA

Nigeria defender Brian Idowu was in action for Khimki who claimed a vital 2-1 away win at UFA, in the Russian Premier League on Monday.

It is now back-to-back wins for Khimki who defeated Rubin Kazan 2-0 before the international break.

Idowu featured for 90 minutes in the win which is Khimki’s fourth of the season after 15 league games.

Ilya Kukharchuk opened scoring for Khimki in the 5th minute before Alexander Troshechkin made it 2-0 on 37 minutes.

With seven minute remaining in the game Bojan Jokic pulled a goal back for UFA but Khimki held on for the three points.

The win took Khimki to 12th on 15 points, two points above the relegation play-off spot in the 16-team league.

By James Agberebi

