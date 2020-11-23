Lacazette Hails Iwobi For Impressive Display In Everton’s Win Vs Fulham

Alexandre Lacazette has compared Alex Iwobi to former Brazil defender Maicon following his display in Everton’s win over Fulham on Sunday.

Iwobi was deployed as a right wing-back in Everton’s 3-2 win at the Craven Cottage.

The 24-year-old has come under intense criticism during his time at Goodison Park for his failure to score goals and create assists.

But perhaps Sunday’s result hints that he is another member of Everton’s squad who has the potential to develop significantly under Ancelotti.

His performance against Scott Parker’s men highlights how valuable he could prove to be for Everton in a variety of positions.

Following the game, the 24-year-old took to social media to comment on the win and on playing in the new role.

And amongst those to reply was Lacazette. The forward felt compelled to compare his former teammate to one of the world’s best attacking wing-backs of the last couple of decades….