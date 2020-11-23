O’Neil: Mikel’s Experience Key To Stoke City’s Impressive Form

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil insists the Potters have benefited immensely from John Mikel Obi’s vast experience this season, reports Completesports.com.

The former Chelsea midfielder linked up with the Potters on a free transfer this summer and has featured in every minute of their 12 Sky Bet Championship games.

The midfielder was nominated for the club’s player of the month for October.

Mikel played a key role in the side’s hard-fought 4-3 home win against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.



“I think you need good experience in the team and good structure as well. John Obi is a big part of that, helping organise people around himself,” O’Neil declared.

“The most important thing is when you win it, is that the players you have can hurt the opposition and we have that in Campbell, Brown, Powell…