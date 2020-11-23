Onuachu On Target, Dessers Subbed On In Genk’s Home Win

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive scoring form for Genk as he got on the score sheet in their 4-1 win against Mouscron, in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu scored in the 63rd minute to put Genk 3-1 ahead.

He was then replaced by Cyriel Dessers with three minutes left in the game.

Mouscron had the taken the lead through Nuno Da Costa in the 34th minute.

Onuachu has now taken his goal tally for the season to 10 after 12 league appearances.

Also, he is joint top in the league’s scorers chart so far in the current campaign.

By James Agberebi

