Osimhen Is Getting Better- Agent

Victor Osimhen is recovering well from his minor shoulder injury according to one of his representatives, Roberto Calenda, reports Completesports.com.

The 21-year-old dislocated his shoulder in Nigeria’s 4-4 home draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Osimhen, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation missed Napoli’s 3-1 home defeat to Serie A leaders AC Milan on Sunday.



“Osimhen is recovering and we have to see day after day how the situation evolves. No predictions can be made on his return date,” Calenda told napolipiu.com.

“Patience is needed with these injuries. Napoli won’t force his return because they cares about the health of the boy and the whole team.

“The boy (Osimhen) is getting all the necessary…