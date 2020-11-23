Premier League: Eze In Action As Burnley Beat Palace, Record First Win

Eberechi Eze could not prevent Crystal Palace from suffering defeat as Burnley finally claimed its first victory in the English Premier League on Monday thanks to a hardfought 1-0 victory.

Crystal Palace were missing star forward Wilfried Zaha after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chris Wood scored in the eighth minute, latching onto a neat flick by strike partner Jay Rodriguez and sidefooting powerfully past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from a central position.

The chance opened up due to a poor attempted clearance by Palace defender Cheikhou Kouyate, who misdirected a header straight to Rodriguez.

The win in Burnley’s eighth game allowed the team to climb out of the bottom three and into fourth-to-last place on five points.

Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the crossbar at the end of a counterattack midway through the second half.

Palace struggled to create any clear-cut openings without Zaha,…