Tomori Lined Up For January Loan Transfer

Chelsea will allow defender Fikayo Tomori go on loan in January, according to reports.

The news will spark a scramble among Premier League teams for the England international.

According to Telegraph Tomori, 22, will be allowed to go out for the remainder of the season after falling down the pecking order.

He is currently competing for a place with Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Andrea Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The academy product has only started in the Carabao Cup so far this term.

The Telegraph add that injuries to Lampard’s alternative options could see plans altered.

Tomori won’t be short of suitors, with Everton seriously looking at him in the summer before signing Ben Godfrey instead.

Leaky defences have been a major issue for many Premier League teams so far this term, with even champions Liverpool letting a whopping 16 goals in already.

Tomori’s hopes of getting into the Chelsea team this season took a major blow at the weekend when Lampard turned…