Ahmad CAF President To Appeal FIFA’s Five-Year Ban

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad is planning to appeal his five-year ban from all football-related activities by FIFA over alleged corruption at CAS.

FIFA’s Ethics Committee announced Ahmad’ s ban citing violation of their code of ethics represented in the unlawful acceptance of gifts and benefits.

However, reports have emerged to confirm that the 60-year-old from Madagascar will appeal FIFA’s decision at CAS.

The Ethics Committee pointed out that the penalty imposed on the CAF President and FIFA’s vice president came as a result of his behavior during the period between 2017 and 2019.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Ahmad Ahmad, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and a FIFA Vice-President, guilty of having breached art. 15 (Duty of loyalty), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other…