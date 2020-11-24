CAFCC: Kano Pillars Players, Officials Undergo Covid-19 Test Ahead Jaraaf Trip

Ahead of their trip to Dakar, Senegal for the all important CAF Confederation cup preliminary first leg clash with AFC Jaraaf, players and officials of the four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars FC, have undergone a covid-19 mandatory tests.

This is according to the media officer of the club, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa Garu, all the players, technical crew and the team of delegation to Dakar for the first leg decider of the CAF Confederation cup with ASC Jaraaf of Senegal must undergo the mandatory covid-19 tests.

He said the tests is mandatory inline with the covid-19 preventive protocols as well as to fulfill all the requirements of the NCDC, Nigeria Football Federation, Confederation of African Football, CAF and Federation of International Football Association, FIFA.

“We are law abiding citizens and we are always ready to follow all the due process before we depart for Senegal, Malikawa said.

He then explained that plans have reached an…