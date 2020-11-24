Enyimba Players, Officials Undergo Covid-19 Test Ahead Rahimo Trip

Players and officials of Enyimba International on Sunday underwent Covid-19 tests as the People’s Elephant prepared for trip to Burkina Faso for their CAF Champions League Preliminary Round first leg match against Rahimo, just as Godwin Nosike has joined the coaching crew of the two time African Champions, Completesports.com reports.

After claiming the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament title Saturday evening following a 1-0 win against rivals, Abia Warriors, in a thrilling final, Enyimba dusted themselves for the continental push and were back at the stadium early Sunday morning for the Coronavirus tests.

The test is a prerequisite before any trip outside the country as mandated by CAF and FIFA. Two officials of the National Center for Desease Control, NCDC, a male and a female, arrived the Enyimba Stadium at about past eight o’clock in the morning of Sunday to conduct the tests.

An NFF staff who would accompany the team as ‘accompanying secretary’,…