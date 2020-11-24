Ex-Bordeaux Star Esor: Kalu Needs To Be More Consistent

Former Bordeaux defender Marvin Esor says Samuel Kalu needs to be more consistent to fulfil his potential, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international returned from injury against Stade Rennes last weekend after missing the club’s previous five league games due to knee complaints.

Kalu put up a lively display in the game and set up Hatem Ben Arfa for the winning goal eight minutes before the break.

The 23-year-old suffered a relapse of the injury and was replaced by Remi Oudin on the hour mark.

Esor believes the former Gent of Belgium winger can be a key star for Girondins in future.

“He’s a player who plays out so it’s very complicated once he gets the upper hand over his opponent,” Esor was quoted by girondins4ver.com.

“He is a very talented player and it is not easy to defend against him.What I mainly expect from him is consistency. Since he arrived at the club it is his little fault…