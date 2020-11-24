Eze Rated Crystal Palace Best Player In Defeat At Burnley

Eberechi Eze was rated Crystal Palace best player despite their 1-0 defeat at Burnley, in Monday night’s Premier League game at Turf Moor.

The ratings which was compiled by Evening Standard, was for every Palace players that featured in the game.

And following Eze’s performance, he was rated seven out of 10, the highest by any Palace player.

And commenting on Eze’s display, Evening Standard wrote:”Tried everything to bring some spark to a dreary Palace display but can’t do it all on his own.”

Cheikhou Kouyate’s early mistake allowed Chris Wood in to score Burnley’s first home goal of the season, before Sean Dyche’s men dug deep to secure all three points.

Palace were without Wilfried Zaha, who is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Crystal Palace player ratings:

Vicente Guaita – 6

Nathaniel Clyne – 6

Cheikhou Kouyate…