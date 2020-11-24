Fisher Preston Player Facing 3-Game Ban For Grabbing Opponent’s Genitals

Preston North End’s Darnell Fisher is facing a three-game ban after being charged by the FA for ‘grabbing a player’s genitals.’

Fisher was allegedly caught by match footage grabbing at the genital area of Callum Paterson during Preston’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

And a statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that an incident during the 62nd minute of the fixture, which was not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on camera, constitutes a breach of FA Rule E3.”

Preston have acknowledged the charge, and must decide whether they will accept it or appeal by 6pm today.

Video of Fisher’s grope – similar to Vinnie Jones’ infamous “tackle” on Paul Gascoigne – during Preston’s 1-0 Championship triumph went viral.

Looking to get touch-tight on Paterson on a corner, the 26-year-old seemed to cop a feel of the Scotsman’s private parts on a two occasions.

