Font: Messi Can Be Persuaded To Stay At Barcelona

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has insisted that Lionel Messi can be persuaded to stay at the club beyond the end of this season.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has spent his entire career with the Spanish giants but unsuccessfully attempted to force an exit during the summer, arguing that a clause in his contract allowed him to leave on a free transfer.

Messi was eventually forced into a reluctant U-turn, but his current deal expires in 2021 and he will be free to open talks with foreign clubs over a move from January.

The 33-year-old is widely expected to leave, with Manchester City thought to be leading the race for his signature, but Font is hopeful that a new president will be able to convince him to stay after Josep Maria Bartomeu stepped down from his position earlier this year.

“Obviously we know [Messi leaving] is a possibility because he said he wanted to leave last summer, but we are…