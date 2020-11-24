Giroud Late Strike Vs Rennes Sends Chelsea Into Round Of 16

Olivier Giroud’s late goal sent Chelsea through to the next round of the Champions League with a last-gasp winner against Rennes in France in Group E.

Chelsea were left to rue a number of missed chances when Serhou Guirassy cancelled out Callum Hudson Odoi’s opener in the 85th minute.

But Giroud, who has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in January, fired home a stunning 91st minute header to seal a 2-1 win and a place in the last 16.

Also through into the round of 16 is reigning Europa League champions Sevilla, who also netted a late goal to beat Krasnodar 2-1 away.

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic opened scoring for Sevilla in the 4th minute.

Krasnodar got back into the game on 56 minutes thanks to Wanderson’s equaliser.

But in the 90th minute Munir El Haddadi grabbed the late goal for Sevilla.

Chelsea top the group on 10 points after four games played while Sevilla also on the same point with…