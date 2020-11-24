Guardiola: Aguero Won’t Be Rushed Back Into Action

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will not rush Sergio Aguero back into action despite his side’s struggle in front of goal in the Premier League this season.

The Citizens have sscored just 10 goals in eight league outings this term.

Aguero, 32, made the bench in City’s 2-0 away defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday.

“We want him to come back to training again so he can recover a good feeling in his knee, this is the most important thing,” Guardiola said on Tuesday.

“We wait for him and take it one step at a time. We have many, many games to play this season and we’ll need him. What we want is him to recover in his best condition.”

City travel to Greece on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League Group C match at Olympiakos on Wednesday.

After winning their opening three matches, victory would secure their place in the last 16, leaving them free to focus on improving their Premier League…