Iwobi Ready To Play Anywhere At Everton

Alex Iwobi is eager to master the right wing-back position after starring in Everton’s 3-2 away win against Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi, 24, has also vowed to give everything for the club, regardless of where he plays.

Nigeria international was handed his second Premier League start of the season in a role he had previously occupied only when former team Arsenal were searching for a plan B.

He operated almost exclusively on the front foot in the opening half at Craven Cottage and it was Iwobi’s marauding run which paved the way for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score his second goal and re-establish Everton’s lead after Bobby Decordova-Reid replied for Fulham.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a third for dominant Everton but the complexion of the game altered after the restart, with Fulham rejuvenated and forcing Iwobi into a defensive assignment he navigated with the assistance of his teammates.



