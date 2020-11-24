Manchester United Ponder Chukwueze Transfer

Premier League giants Manchester United are weighing up a move for Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze, reports Completesports.com.

According to La Razon, the Red Devils are keen to beat Real Madrid to the Villarreal star.

United see the Nigeria international as the perfect alternative to signing Jason Sancho from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.



Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are also mentioned as a possible suitor.

Chukwueze recently told Tribalfootball.com: “Playing in England is still an ambition for me.

“I need to keep on working hard and to keep improving. I really want to play in England. I think so.”

