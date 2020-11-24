Okocha: I Will Score Rohr 7 Over 10

Legendary Nigerian midfielder Austin Okocha says he will score Gernot Rohr seven out of 10 for his performance since becoming Super Eagles coach.

Rohr has come under heavy criticism for the Eagles’ showings in recent games.

The criticisms intensified after the Eagles surrendered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 against Sierra Leone on matchday three of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

In the reverse fixture in Freetown the Eagles had to settle for a 0-0 scoreline.

And when asked about his thoughts on Rohr as Eagles coach, Okocha, in a chat with former teammate Ifeanyi Udeze on ‘No Holds Barred’ a radio programme on Brila FM on Tuesday, said:”For now I will score him seven out of 10 because when he came in things were not steady and he has steadied the ship now.

“He inherited an abandoned team and so for now he is following his own direction, he has created his own team. But we all know football is about results, of…