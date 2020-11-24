Osimhen’s Injury Helped Us Comeback Vs Super Eagles

Leone Stars of Sierra Leone midfielder Rodney Strasser has attributed his side’s surprise comeback against Super Eagles to the absence of injured Victor Osimhen.

Sierra Leone made a shock comeback by cancelling a 4-0 deficit to draw 4-4 in the first-leg of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in Benin.

Osimhen, who was on target in the game, was replaced when the game was 4-2 after dislocating his shoulder before the Leone Stars went on to complete the fightback.

And in a chat with top Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba, Strasser admitted Osimhen gave them problems while on the pitch.

“I told the guys if we score 4-3 they’re gonna pee on their pants. When we scored 4-2 they came out and then 4-3 and I said we need to go and then it was good for us when Osimhen went out. It was good for us because he was the one that was keeping it up there. He was the trouble guy in the field, he alone can keep…