Simon To Return From Injury Vs Olympic Marseille

Nigeria winger Moses Simon is in line to return to action for Nantes in Saturday’s Ligue 1 away clash at Olympic Marseille, Completesports.com reports.

Simon has missed Nantes’ last two league games due to injury.

The injury also forced him to miss Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.



Simon copped the injury in Nantes’s 3-0 home defeat against champions Paris Saint-Germain last month.

He is expected to miss Wednesday’s away clash at Lens but could return to action against Marseille this weekend.

“The good news, which was hoped for, is the return of @PalloisN, that of @Louza_Imran also who served his suspension match. For @ Simon27Moses, we are optimistic for Saturday in Marseille.” Nantes manager Christian Gourcuff told a a news conference on Tuesday.

