Sports Minister Dare Hails Body’s Peaceful Election

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has congratulated the Professional Players Union of Nigeria for the peaceful conduct of its election with former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida (pictured above), emerging President.

A statement signed by the Media office of the Minister, said, “I hereby congratulate the Nigerian Professional Players Union over its peaceful election which led to the emergence of notable ex-internationals Tijani Babangida as President, Clement Temile, Victor Ikpeba , Emmanuel Babayaro as 1st and 2nd vice Presidents and Secretary respectively. This is a confirmation of the organisational ability and cohesion among the players. You are worthy partners in the concerted efforts to deepen the development of Nigerian Football. The unity of leadership is important for the task ahead of ensuring players welfare and protecting their right. Without unity among the players, there can be no development. I encourage the…