UCL: Club Brugge Drop Dennis For Dortmund Clash Due To Disciplinary Reasons

Club Brugge manager Phillipe Clement says Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis will play no part in Wednesday’s (today) Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund due to disciplinary reasons, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis , according to reports will be also be fined after he angrily got off the team bus because he was not allowed to sit where he wanted.



“Dennis is not in the selection tomorrow. He is missing for disciplinary reasons.” Clement told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Nigeria international has scored once in three appearances for Club Brugge in the competition this season.

Club Brugge occupy third position in Group L with four points from three games.

